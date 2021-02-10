Is Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) a good stock to buy now?

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is 41.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRAP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 27.89% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.85, the stock is 21.85% and 23.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -4.12% off its SMA200. WRAP registered -3.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.91.

The stock witnessed a 38.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.04%, and is 16.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 9.89% over the month.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $274.41M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.77% and -52.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wrap Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 462.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 453.80% in year-over-year returns.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP), with 16.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.31% while institutional investors hold 37.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.42M, and float is at 20.40M with Short Float at 18.08%. Institutions hold 20.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.06 million shares valued at $7.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.88% of the WRAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.99 million shares valued at $4.78 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. which holds 0.62 million shares representing 2.25% and valued at over $4.17 million, while U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $2.42 million.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARNES JAMES A, the company’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER. SEC filings show that BARNES JAMES A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $6.10 per share for a total of $36600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32819.0 shares.

Wrap Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Norris David G (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $5.24 per share for $39300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35628.0 shares of the WRAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, BARNES JAMES A (CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $5.18 for $31080.0. The insider now directly holds 38,819 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP).