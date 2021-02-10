JFrog Ltd. (FROG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

135 institutions hold shares in JFrog Ltd. (FROG), with 31.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.25% while institutional investors hold 86.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.52M, and float is at 29.77M with Short Float at 15.73%. Institutions hold 57.13% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with over 8.1 million shares valued at $685.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the FROG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Alkeon Capital Management LLC with 1.3 million shares valued at $110.05 million to account for 1.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tiger Global Management, LLC which holds 1.0 million shares representing 1.10% and valued at over $84.65 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $84.65 million.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is 5.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.14 and a high of $95.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FROG stock was last observed hovering at around $66.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.48% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -31.98% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.99, the stock is 3.01% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -3.90% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.82.

The stock witnessed a 5.43% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.44%, and is 3.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $5.68B and $138.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1434.57. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.49% and -30.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.60%).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JFrog Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $41.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simon Frederic, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Simon Frederic sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $40.92 per share for a total of $12.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.65 million shares.

JFrog Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that Vitus Andrew L. (Director) sold a total of 1,085,177 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $40.92 per share for $44.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.6 million shares of the FROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, Landman Yoav (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $40.92 for $20.46 million. The insider now directly holds 7,354,757 shares of JFrog Ltd. (FROG).