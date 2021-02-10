Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is 75.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $14.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -123.64% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.30, the stock is 11.35% and 44.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -6.68% at the moment leaves the stock 73.85% off its SMA200. JNCE registered 108.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.50.

The stock witnessed a 68.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.95%, and is -4.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 11.33% over the month.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $471.95M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 331.58% and -12.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.20%).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $25.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 297.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -85.00% year-over-year.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE), with 9.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.14% while institutional investors hold 82.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.16M, and float is at 30.68M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 63.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP II, LLC with over 10.23 million shares valued at $83.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.67% of the JNCE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP III, LLC with 3.05 million shares valued at $24.88 million to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.55 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $10.83 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $9.7 million.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cole Hugh M, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Cole Hugh M sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $11.95 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47189.0 shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ (CEO and President) sold a total of 33,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $12.06 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the JNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Drapkin Kimberlee C (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 3,799 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $45588.0. The insider now directly holds 43,181 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -16.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.