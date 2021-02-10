Jupai Holdings Limited (JP): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:JP Stock Is Going Next

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) is 71.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $4.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $96.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.76% off the consensus price target high of $96.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.76% higher than the price target low of $96.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is 51.98% and 59.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -7.67% at the moment leaves the stock 83.25% off its SMA200. JP registered 121.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9771 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8399.

The stock witnessed a 63.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.84%, and is 55.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.14% over the week and 13.17% over the month.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) has around 911 employees, a market worth around $76.97M and $66.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 255.64% and -37.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jupai Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Jupai Holdings Limited (JP), with 833.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.50% while institutional investors hold 21.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.31M, and float is at 4.78M with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 20.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 3.31 million shares valued at $5.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.71% of the JP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 1.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisory Services Network, LLC which holds 40638.0 shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $68475.0, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 35239.0 with a market value of $59377.0.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP): Who are the competitors?

