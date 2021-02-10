La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is 3.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.61 and a high of $46.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LZB stock was last observed hovering at around $40.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.12% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.65% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.10, the stock is -1.55% and 1.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 25.40% off its SMA200. LZB registered 30.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.56.

The stock witnessed a -5.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.91%, and is 8.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.95 and Fwd P/E is 13.98. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.29% and -11.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $468.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Top Institutional Holders

305 institutions hold shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB), with 924.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 99.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.02M, and float is at 45.22M with Short Float at 5.95%. Institutions hold 97.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.23 million shares valued at $287.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.66% of the LZB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.47 million shares valued at $141.51 million to account for 9.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.17 million shares representing 9.03% and valued at over $131.85 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 2.96 million with a market value of $93.64 million.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Edwards Darrell Dewain, the company’s Senior Vice President and COO. SEC filings show that Edwards Darrell Dewain sold 17,365 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50934.0 shares.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Edwards Darrell Dewain (Senior Vice President and COO) sold a total of 3,884 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50934.0 shares of the LZB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, DARROW KURT L (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $39.37 for $2.95 million. The insider now directly holds 425,817 shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB).

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) that is trading 73.91% up over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is 127.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.4.