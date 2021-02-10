Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) is 0.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.55 and a high of $186.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LANC stock was last observed hovering at around $184.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.36% off the consensus price target high of $242.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.25% lower than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.46, the stock is 5.11% and 5.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56847.0 and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 11.29% off its SMA200. LANC registered 20.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $173.65.

The stock witnessed a 3.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.99%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $5.11B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.33 and Fwd P/E is 31.12. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.90% and -0.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $334.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC), with 9.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.37% while institutional investors hold 87.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.48M, and float is at 18.07M with Short Float at 5.63%. Institutions hold 57.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.23 million shares valued at $409.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.10% of the LANC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.0 million shares valued at $357.64 million to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.25 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $222.81 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $169.43 million.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GERLACH JOHN B JR, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that GERLACH JOHN B JR sold 4,872 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $168.50 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 7.88% up over the past 12 months. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is -3.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.94.