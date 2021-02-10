Landec Corporation (LNDC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is 10.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $12.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNDC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 7.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.01, the stock is 9.10% and 9.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 8.10% at the moment leaves the stock 17.88% off its SMA200. LNDC registered 3.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.24.

The stock witnessed a 11.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.22%, and is 10.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Landec Corporation (LNDC) has around 796 employees, a market worth around $358.02M and $575.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.88. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.56% and -1.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Landec Corporation (LNDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landec Corporation (LNDC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landec Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $139.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year.

Landec Corporation (LNDC) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Landec Corporation (LNDC), with 779.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.66% while institutional investors hold 97.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.28M, and float is at 28.54M with Short Float at 3.40%. Institutions hold 94.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC with over 2.9 million shares valued at $28.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the LNDC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with 2.88 million shares valued at $27.95 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.3 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $22.33 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.13% of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $22.69 million.

Landec Corporation (LNDC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Landec Corporation (LNDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Morberg John D, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Morberg John D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $10.97 per share for a total of $21940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Landec Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Morberg John D (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $10.87 per share for $21740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the LNDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Bolles Albert D. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.98 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 36,152 shares of Landec Corporation (LNDC).

Landec Corporation (LNDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 1.08% up over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is 39.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.98.