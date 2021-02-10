Lear Corporation (LEA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is 1.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.20 and a high of $170.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEA stock was last observed hovering at around $160.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94% off its average median price target of $184.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.74% off the consensus price target high of $207.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 1.82% higher than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.00, the stock is 1.32% and 2.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 28.25% off its SMA200. LEA registered 34.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $160.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.42.

The stock witnessed a -2.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.35%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Lear Corporation (LEA) has around 81500 employees, a market worth around $9.57B and $17.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.50 and Fwd P/E is 8.99. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.33% and -5.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Lear Corporation (LEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lear Corporation (LEA) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lear Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3 with sales reaching $4.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Top Institutional Holders

634 institutions hold shares in Lear Corporation (LEA), with 168.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 103.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.16M, and float is at 59.86M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 103.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.55 million shares valued at $882.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the LEA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.26 million shares valued at $573.46 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 5.26 million shares representing 8.76% and valued at over $721.46 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 7.67% of the shares totaling 4.61 million with a market value of $732.72 million.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Lear Corporation (LEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALLETT CONRAD L JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALLETT CONRAD L JR sold 119 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $108.00 per share for a total of $12852.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lear Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that BURGESS SHARI L (VP & Treasurer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $102.75 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 929.0 shares of the LEA stock.

Lear Corporation (LEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 70.16% up over the past 12 months. Aptiv PLC (APTV) is 69.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.