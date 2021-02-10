Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) is -5.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.64 and a high of $43.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEGN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.49% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 43.23% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.68, the stock is -5.65% and -8.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -15.65% off its SMA200. LEGN registered a loss of -15.27% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.97.

The stock witnessed a -9.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.60%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has around 645 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $56.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.28% and -38.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (119.40%).

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $13M over the same period..

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), with institutional investors hold 19.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.16M, and float is at 11.87M with Short Float at 16.05%. Institutions hold 19.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 3.33 million shares valued at $102.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.07% of the LEGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 2.83 million shares valued at $87.23 million to account for 15.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 2.41 million shares representing 13.07% and valued at over $74.34 million, while Capital International Ltd /ca/ holds 10.96% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $62.33 million.