Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 24.3% Upside

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA) is -5.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.14 and a high of $162.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDA stock was last observed hovering at around $147.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.3% off the consensus price target high of $197.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.15% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.13, the stock is -0.04% and -3.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 6.57% off its SMA200. LBRDA registered 11.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $152.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $145.72.

The stock witnessed a -1.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.64%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 120.95 and Fwd P/E is 69.52. Distance from 52-week low is 86.09% and -8.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $4.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.60% in year-over-year returns.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) Top Institutional Holders

405 institutions hold shares in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA), with 12.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.75% while institutional investors hold 94.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.47M, and float is at 169.12M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 87.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.86 million shares valued at $264.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.03% of the LBRDA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 1.4 million shares valued at $199.03 million to account for 5.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 1.21 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $171.27 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $181.82 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 54,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $161.74 per share for a total of $8.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.15 million shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that MALONE JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 145,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $160.45 per share for $23.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.21 million shares of the LBRDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, MALONE JOHN C (Director) disposed off 52,161 shares at an average price of $121.51 for $6.34 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) that is -66.81% lower over the past 12 months. RigNet Inc. (RNET) is 168.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -70.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.