LPG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Now

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is 14.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.08 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.86% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.47% higher than the price target low of $14.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.90, the stock is 7.77% and 13.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 48.24% off its SMA200. LPG registered 10.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.83.

The stock witnessed a -3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.82%, and is 5.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $673.32M and $311.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.14 and Fwd P/E is 5.98. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.62% and -6.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $110.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Top Institutional Holders

206 institutions hold shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), with 9.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.69% while institutional investors hold 93.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.26M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 5.81%. Institutions hold 76.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kensico Capital Management Corp with over 8.01 million shares valued at $64.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.07% of the LPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.6 million shares valued at $68.31 million to account for 11.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.16 million shares representing 8.34% and valued at over $33.34 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.47% of the shares totaling 3.73 million with a market value of $29.85 million.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -0.24% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.91.