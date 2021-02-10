LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) on Track to Reach $135.00 in a Year

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is 21.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.01 and a high of $127.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPLA stock was last observed hovering at around $123.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.33% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.84% off the consensus price target high of $203.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.65% higher than the price target low of $127.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.18, the stock is 8.69% and 17.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 47.95% off its SMA200. LPLA registered 34.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.72.

The stock witnessed a 9.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.70%, and is 10.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has around 4350 employees, a market worth around $9.39B and $5.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.98 and Fwd P/E is 15.12. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 294.19% and -0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.71 with sales reaching $1.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Top Institutional Holders

457 institutions hold shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), with 622.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 99.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.18M, and float is at 78.55M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 98.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.3 million shares valued at $636.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.47% of the LPLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 8.16 million shares valued at $625.67 million to account for 10.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 5.96 million shares representing 7.52% and valued at over $457.03 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $349.99 million.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larsen Sallie R., the company’s Managing Director. SEC filings show that Larsen Sallie R. sold 5,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $95.00 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17455.0 shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Larsen Sallie R. (Managing Director) sold a total of 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $91.22 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17455.0 shares of the LPLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Oroschakoff Michelle (Managing Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $86.79 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 19,857 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading 20.31% up over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is 19.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.3.