M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) on Track to Reach $71.00 in a Year

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is 22.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.75 and a high of $61.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDC stock was last observed hovering at around $60.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.5% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -8.09% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.45, the stock is 12.38% and 18.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 37.79% off its SMA200. MDC registered 32.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.09.

The stock witnessed a 28.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.44%, and is 7.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) has around 1773 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $3.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.76 and Fwd P/E is 6.72. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 277.46% and -2.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.53 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.20% in year-over-year returns.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Top Institutional Holders

401 institutions hold shares in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC), with 5.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.95% while institutional investors hold 83.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.44M, and float is at 59.73M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 77.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.99 million shares valued at $485.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the MDC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.2 million shares valued at $245.09 million to account for 8.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.96 million shares representing 7.65% and valued at over $233.71 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $87.2 million.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOOLSEY STACI M, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that WOOLSEY STACI M sold 1,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $49.06 per share for a total of $63287.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2797.0 shares.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that WOOLSEY STACI M (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 271 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $47.35 per share for $12832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4087.0 shares of the MDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Siegel David (Director) disposed off 23,729 shares at an average price of $47.61 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 32,362 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 31.19% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 32.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.57% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.