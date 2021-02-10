MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is 23.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.51 and a high of $86.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $82.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.57% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -45.6% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $84.45, the stock is 4.52% and 16.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 65.88% off its SMA200. MTZ registered 49.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.84.

The stock witnessed a 10.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.49%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.19 and Fwd P/E is 17.20. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 275.17% and -2.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MasTec Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.67 with sales reaching $1.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Top Institutional Holders

468 institutions hold shares in MasTec Inc. (MTZ), with 17.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.72% while institutional investors hold 115.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.14M, and float is at 55.63M with Short Float at 14.52%. Institutions hold 86.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.91 million shares valued at $470.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.35% of the MTZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.9 million shares valued at $248.92 million to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 4.13 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $174.18 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $132.73 million.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at MasTec Inc. (MTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pita George, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Pita George sold 30,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $80.08 per share for a total of $2.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

MasTec Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Campbell C Robert (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $70.11 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57188.0 shares of the MTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Campbell C Robert (Director) disposed off 3,301 shares at an average price of $62.03 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 62,188 shares of MasTec Inc. (MTZ).

MasTec Inc. (MTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 44.63% up over the past 12 months. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 96.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.09.