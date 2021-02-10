MEOH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Now

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) is -11.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $49.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEOH stock was last observed hovering at around $39.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.15% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -212.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $40.62, the stock is 8.65% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 48.23% off its SMA200. MEOH registered 25.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.14.

The stock witnessed a -11.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.76%, and is 20.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) has around 1544 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $2.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.04. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 351.33% and -17.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Methanex Corporation (MEOH) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Methanex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $805.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in Methanex Corporation (MEOH), with 256.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 75.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.20M, and float is at 75.93M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 75.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 14.22 million shares valued at $655.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.67% of the MEOH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 7.85 million shares valued at $361.76 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.45 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $251.21 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 4.66 million with a market value of $113.74 million.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is -13.67% lower over the past 12 months. BP p.l.c. (BP) is -39.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.57% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.