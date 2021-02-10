Meritor Inc. (MTOR) Volatility At 5.30%, Should You Add A Position?

283 institutions hold shares in Meritor Inc. (MTOR), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.05% while institutional investors hold 100.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.20M, and float is at 70.61M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 98.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.93 million shares valued at $304.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.06% of the MTOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.13 million shares valued at $170.14 million to account for 11.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.47 million shares representing 7.54% and valued at over $114.46 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.43% of the shares totaling 4.67 million with a market value of $97.69 million.

Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is 16.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.91 and a high of $32.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTOR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.81% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.23% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.47, the stock is 16.81% and 16.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 36.54% off its SMA200. MTOR registered 33.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.32.

The stock witnessed a 14.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.69%, and is 20.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $3.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.62% and -1.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meritor Inc. (MTOR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meritor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $936.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Meritor Inc. (MTOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bialy Paul, the company’s VP & CAO (PAO). SEC filings show that Bialy Paul sold 140 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $30.59 per share for a total of $4283.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28286.0 shares.

Meritor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Villavarayan Chris (EVP & COO) sold a total of 601 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $31.47 per share for $18915.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43132.0 shares of the MTOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, NEWLIN WILLIAM R (Director) disposed off 14,413 shares at an average price of $27.47 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 193,523 shares of Meritor Inc. (MTOR).

Meritor Inc. (MTOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading 13.03% up over the past 12 months. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is 93.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.05.