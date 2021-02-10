Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) Volatility At 3.23%, Should You Add A Position?

156 institutions hold shares in Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI), with 2.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.55% while institutional investors hold 63.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.94M, and float is at 20.10M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 56.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.97 million shares valued at $35.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.77% of the MSBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FJ Capital Management LLC with 1.26 million shares valued at $16.18 million to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.04 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $13.38 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $13.22 million.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) is 21.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.48 and a high of $27.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSBI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.78% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -20.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.67, the stock is 10.67% and 16.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 37.46% off its SMA200. MSBI registered -19.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.01.

The stock witnessed a 13.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.32%, and is 13.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $476.52M and $246.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.45 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.64% and -21.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $68.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.10% in year-over-year returns.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ludwig Jeffrey G., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Ludwig Jeffrey G. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $18.97 per share for a total of $94847.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Mefford Jeffrey S. (President) sold a total of 4,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $14.35 per share for $58792.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45102.0 shares of the MSBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Spring Donald J. (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $14.32 for $8591.0. The insider now directly holds 12,206 shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI).