MNR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Now

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) is 4.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $18.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -20.73% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.11, the stock is 3.68% and 8.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 23.41% off its SMA200. MNR registered 18.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.10.

The stock witnessed a 9.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.90%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $167.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.38. Distance from 52-week low is 115.08% and -2.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $39.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -520.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Top Institutional Holders

288 institutions hold shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR), with 3.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.43% while institutional investors hold 72.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.11M, and float is at 94.70M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 69.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 9.56 million shares valued at $132.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.72% of the MNR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.49 million shares valued at $131.47 million to account for 9.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.45 million shares representing 9.61% and valued at over $163.6 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 3.79 million with a market value of $52.47 million.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANDY MICHAEL P, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that LANDY MICHAEL P bought 61 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $16.46 per share for a total of $1000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that LANDY MICHAEL P (President and CEO) bought a total of 125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $16.94 per share for $2118.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42587.0 shares of the MNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, LANDY MICHAEL P (President and CEO) acquired 825 shares at an average price of $16.94 for $13976.0. The insider now directly holds 518,601 shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR).

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 12.04% up over the past 12 months. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) is -37.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.