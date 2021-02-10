MRC Global Inc. (MRC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MRC Stock Is Going Next

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) is 41.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $11.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -56.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.41, the stock is 20.54% and 33.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 60.42% off its SMA200. MRC registered -12.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.90.

The stock witnessed a 28.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.46%, and is 6.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $814.72M and $2.75B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.29% and -19.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MRC Global Inc. (MRC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MRC Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $548.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.50% in year-over-year returns.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in MRC Global Inc. (MRC), with 3.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 104.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.10M, and float is at 78.75M with Short Float at 5.30%. Institutions hold 100.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 10.66 million shares valued at $70.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.96% of the MRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.87 million shares valued at $65.42 million to account for 12.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.11 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $26.13 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.92% of the shares totaling 5.69 million with a market value of $37.72 million.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at MRC Global Inc. (MRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BEST RHYS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BEST RHYS J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $3.96 per share for a total of $39600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

MRC Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Adams Deborah G (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $3.69 per share for $36900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27428.0 shares of the MRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Witt Karl (SVP US Operations) acquired 3,050 shares at an average price of $3.77 for $11499.0. The insider now directly holds 96,555 shares of MRC Global Inc. (MRC).

MRC Global Inc. (MRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NOW Inc. (DNOW) that is trading 2.69% up over the past 12 months. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is 7.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.18.