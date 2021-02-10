Natera Inc. (NTRA) Volatility At 3.74%, Should You Add A Position?

368 institutions hold shares in Natera Inc. (NTRA), with 3.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.22% while institutional investors hold 102.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.37M, and float is at 82.23M with Short Float at 6.10%. Institutions hold 98.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.15 million shares valued at $516.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the NTRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.24 million shares valued at $620.74 million to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 5.56 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $401.53 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 3.27 million with a market value of $236.46 million.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is 19.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $127.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $118.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.76% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -36.83% lower than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.04, the stock is 3.47% and 13.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 72.17% off its SMA200. NTRA registered 236.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.57.

The stock witnessed a 7.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.03%, and is 0.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 1039 employees, a market worth around $9.94B and $361.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 605.63% and -6.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.40%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $106.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.10% in year-over-year returns.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 216 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 128 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rabinowitz Matthew, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that Rabinowitz Matthew sold 212 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $107.40 per share for a total of $22769.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Chapman Steven Leonard (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 3,840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $108.12 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37164.0 shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Chapman Steven Leonard (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 8,155 shares at an average price of $115.00 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 37,164 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading 117.76% up over the past 12 months. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is 19.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.59.