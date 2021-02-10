Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) is -1.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $5.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UEPS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.83, the stock is -3.36% and 9.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 35.60% off its SMA200. UEPS registered 13.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8933 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6702.

The stock witnessed a 3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.29%, and is -13.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) has around 2875 employees, a market worth around $316.17M and $140.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 60.37. Distance from 52-week low is 78.89% and -17.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $32.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS), with 3.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.65% while institutional investors hold 51.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.10M, and float is at 52.87M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 48.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 2.52 million shares valued at $8.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.45% of the UEPS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Rubric Capital Management LP with 2.13 million shares valued at $7.19 million to account for 3.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC which holds 1.84 million shares representing 3.25% and valued at over $9.06 million, while International Value Advisers, LLC holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $2.69 million.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ball Antony C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ball Antony C bought 279,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $3.97 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.23 million shares.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Value Capital Partners (Pty) L (10% Owner) bought a total of 279,728 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $3.97 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.23 million shares of the UEPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Nkosi Monde (Director) acquired 279,728 shares at an average price of $3.97 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 12,234,863 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS).

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -11.59% down over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is 0.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 71.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.66.