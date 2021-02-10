New Big Money Means Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

236 institutions hold shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), with 16.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.17% while institutional investors hold 105.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.63M, and float is at 62.91M with Short Float at 14.21%. Institutions hold 82.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.45 million shares valued at $315.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.80% of the APLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.01 million shares valued at $344.06 million to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. which holds 5.03 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $151.7 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 4.32 million with a market value of $130.28 million.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is -13.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.85 and a high of $58.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.54% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -41.03% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.36, the stock is 2.26% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 33.36% off its SMA200. APLS registered 11.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.62.

The stock witnessed a -13.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.07%, and is 7.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 192.94% and -15.58% from its 52-week high.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75 with sales reaching $96.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.90% this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grossi Federico, the company’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Grossi Federico sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $44.00 per share for a total of $26400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59602.0 shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Machiels Alec (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $53.15 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Grossi Federico (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $51.99 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 35,827 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).