New Big Money Means Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

62 institutions hold shares in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT), with institutional investors hold 41.33% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 41.33% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with over 1.41 million shares valued at $18.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the AFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Guggenheim Capital, LLC with 0.48 million shares valued at $6.2 million to account for 3.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. which holds 0.46 million shares representing 2.98% and valued at over $6.68 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $5.02 million.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE: AFT) is 1.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.95 and a high of $15.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $14.66, the stock is 0.38% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79588.0 and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 13.17% off its SMA200. AFT registered -4.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.41.

The stock witnessed a 1.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.64%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.60% over the week and 0.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.29% and -5.55% from its 52-week high.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) Analyst Forecasts

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saba Capital Management, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $14.70 per share for a total of $66047.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.56 million shares.