New Big Money Means Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

427 institutions hold shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), with 8.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.61% while institutional investors hold 98.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.10M, and float is at 182.58M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 93.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 54.61 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 28.52% of the ATH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 15.01 million shares valued at $511.42 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 14.68 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $500.46 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 9.49 million with a market value of $323.5 million.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) is 3.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.37 and a high of $50.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATH stock was last observed hovering at around $45.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.13% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.12% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.74, the stock is 2.71% and 2.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 24.26% off its SMA200. ATH registered -2.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.51.

The stock witnessed a -0.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.16%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) has around 1325 employees, a market worth around $8.60B and $9.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.42 and Fwd P/E is 5.62. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.63% and -11.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athene Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.2 with sales reaching $1.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Belardi James Richard, the company’s Chairman, CEO and CIO. SEC filings show that Belardi James Richard bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Athene Holding Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Kvalheim Grant bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $25.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40000.0 shares of the ATH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Belardi James Richard (Chairman, CEO and CIO) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH).

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) that is trading 204.07% up over the past 12 months. NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) is -32.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.65% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.