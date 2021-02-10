New Big Money Means Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

276 institutions hold shares in Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR), with 423.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 102.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.92M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 101.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.01 million shares valued at $113.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the ATKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.29 million shares valued at $135.36 million to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.2 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $131.35 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 5.77% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $61.15 million.

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) is 50.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $62.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATKR stock was last observed hovering at around $62.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.82% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.35% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.76, the stock is 24.32% and 36.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 99.72% off its SMA200. ATKR registered 47.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.30.

The stock witnessed a 34.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 170.52%, and is 15.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.85 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Distance from 52-week low is 469.22% and -1.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atkore International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.86 with sales reaching $557.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.30% in year-over-year returns.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamps Mark F., the company’s Pres. Mech. Prods. & Solutions. SEC filings show that Lamps Mark F. sold 324 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $42.70 per share for a total of $13835.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18077.0 shares.

Atkore International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Lariviere Peter J (President, Cable Solutions) sold a total of 12,828 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $39.45 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37230.0 shares of the ATKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Lamps Mark F. (Pres. Mech. Prods. & Solutions) disposed off 2,106 shares at an average price of $39.45 for $83092.0. The insider now directly holds 18,917 shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR).

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR): Who are the competitors?

