New Big Money Means Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

265 institutions hold shares in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), with 108.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 128.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.91M, and float is at 28.90M with Short Float at 8.00%. Institutions hold 127.60% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.42 million shares valued at $191.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.23% of the BOOT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 3.53 million shares valued at $99.46 million to account for 12.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.98 million shares representing 10.28% and valued at over $83.9 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $51.1 million.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is 35.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.03 and a high of $62.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOOT stock was last observed hovering at around $59.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.17% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.11% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.92, the stock is 2.19% and 21.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 85.40% off its SMA200. BOOT registered 78.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 149.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.54.

The stock witnessed a 21.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.29%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $823.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.85 and Fwd P/E is 26.49. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 633.75% and -5.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $225.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.80% in year-over-year returns.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morris Brenda I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Morris Brenda I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6844.0 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Conroy James Grant (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 58,553 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $56.53 per share for $3.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18929.0 shares of the BOOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Hackman Gregory V. (EVP, COO & CFO) disposed off 54,322 shares at an average price of $57.18 for $3.11 million. The insider now directly holds 26,163 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) that is trading 41.70% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.92.