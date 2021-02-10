New Big Money Means Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

129 institutions hold shares in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB), with 4.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.58% while institutional investors hold 60.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.68M, and float is at 23.45M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 50.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 1.81 million shares valued at $17.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.40% of the BWB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.64 million shares valued at $20.45 million to account for 5.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EJF Capital LLC which holds 1.29 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $12.25 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $15.95 million.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BWB) is 19.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.99 and a high of $14.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.88% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.98, the stock is 11.59% and 17.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 6.09% at the moment leaves the stock 39.35% off its SMA200. BWB registered 8.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.21.

The stock witnessed a 15.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.59%, and is 7.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $425.13M and $114.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.09 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.48% and 5.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $25.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.10% in year-over-year returns.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chybowski Joseph M., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Chybowski Joseph M. bought 366 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $13.61 per share for a total of $4981.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51276.0 shares.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Salazar Lisa M (Chief Deposit Officer) bought a total of 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $11.84 per share for $81695.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10900.0 shares of the BWB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Chybowski Joseph M. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 423 shares at an average price of $11.75 for $4970.0. The insider now directly holds 31,590 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB).