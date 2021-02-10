New Big Money Means Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

82 institutions hold shares in Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR), with 13.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.80% while institutional investors hold 60.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.12M, and float is at 27.24M with Short Float at 7.65%. Institutions hold 40.41% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.23 million shares valued at $44.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the CSPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.63 million shares valued at $16.17 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP which holds 1.94 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $13.95 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.76% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $8.05 million.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) is 37.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.62% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -53.45% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.44, the stock is 11.39% and 20.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 4.46% at the moment leaves the stock 11.25% off its SMA200. CSPR registered -15.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.49.

The stock witnessed a 33.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.46%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) has around 597 employees, a market worth around $337.52M and $473.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.94% and -25.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casper Sleep Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $138.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chapin Jeffery R., the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Chapin Jeffery R. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $8.62 per share for a total of $86160.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Casper Sleep Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Parikh Neil (Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $8.26 per share for $41275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.07 million shares of the CSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Krim Philip (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $9.60 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,537,176 shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR).