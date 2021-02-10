New Big Money Means FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

105 institutions hold shares in FedNat Holding Company (FNHC), with 3.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.55% while institutional investors hold 82.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.71M, and float is at 9.56M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 58.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.07 million shares valued at $6.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.77% of the FNHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.06 million shares valued at $6.29 million to account for 7.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.81 million shares representing 5.88% and valued at over $5.09 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $4.56 million.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) is 13.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $16.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNHC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 39.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.69, the stock is 17.57% and 19.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89970.0 and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -18.36% off its SMA200. FNHC registered -58.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.84.

The stock witnessed a 14.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.95%, and is 22.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $84.49M and $456.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.15. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.43% and -58.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedNat Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.63 with sales reaching $84.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.70% in year-over-year returns.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hale Partnership Fund, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. bought 27,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $4.99 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

FedNat Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 4,344 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $5.10 per share for $22154.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the FNHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 3,220 shares at an average price of $5.24 for $16873.0. The insider now directly holds 548,169 shares of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC).