New Big Money Means Huami Corporation (HMI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

90 institutions hold shares in Huami Corporation (HMI), with 6.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.82% while institutional investors hold 104.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.19M, and float is at 22.71M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 94.64% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 6.16 million shares valued at $79.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 53.57% of the HMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 2.05 million shares valued at $24.29 million to account for 17.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 2.01 million shares representing 17.45% and valued at over $25.79 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 14.25% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $21.06 million.

Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is 26.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $18.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $97.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.57% off the consensus price target high of $111.84 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 82.81% higher than the price target low of $87.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.02, the stock is 4.98% and 14.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 17.82% off its SMA200. HMI registered 13.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.97.

The stock witnessed a 12.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.71%, and is 5.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Huami Corporation (HMI) has around 1132 employees, a market worth around $938.60M and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.63 and Fwd P/E is 11.46. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.66% and -17.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Huami Corporation (HMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huami Corporation (HMI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huami Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $337.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 343.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.