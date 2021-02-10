New Big Money Means Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

668 institutions hold shares in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR), with 397.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 90.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.20M, and float is at 66.56M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 89.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.05 million shares valued at $457.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.03% of the INGR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.83 million shares valued at $458.32 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 3.08 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $242.53 million, while Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $206.59 million.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is 10.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.11 and a high of $99.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INGR stock was last observed hovering at around $85.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.1% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -6.24% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.12, the stock is 10.59% and 9.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 8.87% off its SMA200. INGR registered -4.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.71.

The stock witnessed a 8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.81%, and is 16.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $5.86B and $5.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.93 and Fwd P/E is 12.21. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.39% and -12.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingredion Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.6 with sales reaching $1.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandes Larry, the company’s SVP, Sust & Chief Comm Officer. SEC filings show that Fernandes Larry sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $63750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14127.0 shares.

Ingredion Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Perez y Landazuri Pierre (SVP and President, EMEA) sold a total of 0 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $83.41 per share for $37.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3848.0 shares of the INGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Gray James D (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 1 shares at an average price of $83.41 for $58.0. The insider now directly holds 17,846 shares of Ingredion Incorporated (INGR).

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is trading 19.26% up over the past 12 months. Bunge Limited (BG) is 37.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.45% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.62.