New Big Money Means Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

281 institutions hold shares in Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR), with 531.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.85% while institutional investors hold 69.32% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 66.65% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.3 million shares valued at $232.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.90% of the PIPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.65 million shares valued at $120.33 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.56 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $41.05 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.76% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $35.97 million.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is 2.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.95 and a high of $106.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PIPR stock was last observed hovering at around $104.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.93% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.84% higher than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.01, the stock is 2.98% and 3.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 33.72% off its SMA200. PIPR registered 21.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.45.

The stock witnessed a -0.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.59%, and is 6.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) has around 1565 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.65 and Fwd P/E is 10.73. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.41% and -3.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Piper Sandler Companies quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.2 with sales reaching $298.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.00% in year-over-year returns.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaRue R Scott, the company’s Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts. SEC filings show that LaRue R Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $101.96 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43360.0 shares.

Piper Sandler Companies disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that LaRue R Scott (Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts) sold a total of 9,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $89.47 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58360.0 shares of the PIPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, LaRue R Scott (Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $51000.0. The insider now directly holds 67,760 shares of Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR).

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cowen Inc. (COWN) that is trading 61.53% up over the past 12 months. Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is 25.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.19.