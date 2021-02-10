New Big Money Means Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

254 institutions hold shares in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN), with 243.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 9.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 434.78M, and float is at 432.62M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 9.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WCM Investment Management, LLC with over 7.42 million shares valued at $290.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.69% of the SNN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fiduciary Management, Inc. with 5.9 million shares valued at $230.66 million to account for 1.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nuance Investments, LLC which holds 5.68 million shares representing 1.30% and valued at over $222.09 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $77.51 million.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) is 2.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.07 and a high of $52.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $49.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.98% off the consensus price target high of $55.29 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -19.53% lower than the price target low of $36.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.14, the stock is -1.32% and 1.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 6.55% off its SMA200. SNN registered -10.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.58.

The stock witnessed a -3.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.59%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has around 17637 employees, a market worth around $18.93B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.36 and Fwd P/E is 21.32. Distance from 52-week low is 65.48% and -17.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith & Nephew plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.49% up over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 0.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 56.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.