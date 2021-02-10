New Big Money Means Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

126 institutions hold shares in Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), with 11.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.99% while institutional investors hold 66.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.51M, and float is at 28.28M with Short Float at 3.58%. Institutions hold 47.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Macquarie Group Limited with over 3.69 million shares valued at $73.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the SOHU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.91 million shares valued at $57.84 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 1.36 million shares representing 3.46% and valued at over $26.99 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $23.44 million.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is 15.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.41 and a high of $25.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOHU stock was last observed hovering at around $18.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $23.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.04% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.14% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.45, the stock is 3.33% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 18.99% off its SMA200. SOHU registered 74.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.39.

The stock witnessed a 11.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.38%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $743.90M and $749.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 241.04% and -28.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sohu.com Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.