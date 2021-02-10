New Big Money Means United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

347 institutions hold shares in United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), with 3.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.33% while institutional investors hold 67.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.37M, and float is at 127.31M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 65.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.62 million shares valued at $538.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.81% of the UBSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 12.0 million shares valued at $257.62 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.76 million shares representing 9.06% and valued at over $252.45 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $132.34 million.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) is 9.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.67 and a high of $36.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBSI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.08% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.29% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.46, the stock is 2.64% and 8.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 25.80% off its SMA200. UBSI registered 3.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.33.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.86%, and is 5.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has around 2204 employees, a market worth around $4.61B and $798.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.08 and Fwd P/E is 15.33. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.27% and -2.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $271.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.30% in year-over-year returns.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by White Gary G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that White Gary G bought 315 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $31.75 per share for a total of $10001.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31868.0 shares.

United Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that White Gary G (Director) bought a total of 330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $30.30 per share for $9999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31553.0 shares of the UBSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, White Gary G (Director) acquired 327 shares at an average price of $30.50 for $9974.0. The insider now directly holds 31,223 shares of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI).

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -20.63% down over the past 12 months. M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is -15.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.