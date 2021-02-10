New Big Money Means Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

208 institutions hold shares in Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), with 5.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.19% while institutional investors hold 96.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.74M, and float is at 131.42M with Short Float at 5.58%. Institutions hold 93.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 24.24 million shares valued at $234.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.94% of the VRRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.86 million shares valued at $114.57 million to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC which holds 10.27 million shares representing 6.33% and valued at over $99.24 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 9.65 million with a market value of $129.54 million.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is 8.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.63 and a high of $17.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRRM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -12.38% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.61, the stock is 8.44% and 9.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 30.61% off its SMA200. VRRM registered -10.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.60.

The stock witnessed a 13.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.68%, and is 5.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has around 779 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $405.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 339.77 and Fwd P/E is 74.54. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.39% and -15.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verra Mobility Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $92.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $13.01 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Verra Mobility Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $13.28 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the VRRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, COLLINS REBECCA (General Counsel) disposed off 5,750 shares at an average price of $13.50 for $77625.0. The insider now directly holds 28,969 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM).