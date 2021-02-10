New Big Money Means Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

344 institutions hold shares in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.94% while institutional investors hold 95.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.61M, and float is at 32.29M with Short Float at 10.92%. Institutions hold 91.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.34 million shares valued at $320.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.92% of the WGO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.16 million shares valued at $111.76 million to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.99 million shares representing 5.94% and valued at over $103.05 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $84.33 million.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is 22.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.94 and a high of $74.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WGO stock was last observed hovering at around $73.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.35% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -18.73% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.61, the stock is 8.49% and 16.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 27.59% off its SMA200. WGO registered 26.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.09.

The stock witnessed a 19.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.15%, and is 7.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has around 5505 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.83 and Fwd P/E is 12.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 334.53% and -0.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Winnebago Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.38 with sales reaching $798.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.20% year-over-year.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woodson Bret A, the company’s SVP-Human Resources. SEC filings show that Woodson Bret A sold 15,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $67.20 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11696.0 shares.

Winnebago Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Miller Matthew L. (VP, WGO, President, Newmar) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $67.54 per share for $3.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the WGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Fisher William C. (Director) disposed off 2,947 shares at an average price of $64.57 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 21,756 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO).

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading 44.84% up over the past 12 months. Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is 57.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.09.