NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is 1.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $35.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NMIH stock was last observed hovering at around $22.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.25% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.33% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.96, the stock is 0.42% and -0.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 21.05% off its SMA200. NMIH registered -32.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.53.

The stock witnessed a -4.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.32%, and is 5.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) has around 261 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $429.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.77 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.86% and -35.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NMI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $104.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.36% while institutional investors hold 98.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.81M, and float is at 83.67M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 97.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.63 million shares valued at $286.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the NMIH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.24 million shares valued at $111.14 million to account for 7.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oaktree Capital Management, LP which holds 4.87 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $86.6 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 4.8 million with a market value of $85.38 million.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHUSTER BRADLEY M, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that SHUSTER BRADLEY M sold 36,628 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $21.68 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

NMI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that SHUSTER BRADLEY M (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 18,688 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $24.27 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the NMIH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, SHUSTER BRADLEY M (Executive Chairman) disposed off 17,940 shares at an average price of $24.04 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 587,658 shares of NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH).

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading 25.14% up over the past 12 months. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -22.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.