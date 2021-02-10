North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -4.55% Change This Year

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) is -4.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $11.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.43, the stock is -3.46% and -5.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57146.0 and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 24.57% off its SMA200. NOA registered -10.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a -7.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.02%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $284.50M and $431.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.92. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.44% and -17.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

North American Construction Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $54.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.80% year-over-year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA), with 2.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.34% while institutional investors hold 71.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.10M, and float is at 28.71M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 66.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 3.22 million shares valued at $20.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.39% of the NOA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cannell Capital LLC with 2.68 million shares valued at $17.47 million to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Claret Asset Management Corp which holds 2.38 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $23.49 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $3.93 million.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.