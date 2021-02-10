Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Volatility At 2.98%, Should You Add A Position?

278 institutions hold shares in Novanta Inc. (NOVT), with 928.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.64% while institutional investors hold 96.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.14M, and float is at 34.20M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 93.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.11 million shares valued at $327.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.84% of the NOVT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.52 million shares valued at $265.1 million to account for 7.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.46 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $258.97 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $208.07 million.

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) is 18.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.44 and a high of $139.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOVT stock was last observed hovering at around $139.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.47% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -28.98% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.59, the stock is 7.68% and 12.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90135.0 and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 27.37% off its SMA200. NOVT registered 45.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.31.

The stock witnessed a 7.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.43%, and is 7.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) has around 2290 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $602.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 121.83 and Fwd P/E is 63.24. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.60% and 1.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novanta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $147.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Novanta Inc. (NOVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Brian S, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Young Brian S sold 6,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $120.40 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8760.0 shares.

Novanta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Glastra Matthijs (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $114.28 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99237.0 shares of the NOVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Buckley Robert (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $115.08 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 152,681 shares of Novanta Inc. (NOVT).

Novanta Inc. (NOVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cognex Corporation (CGNX) that is trading 74.85% up over the past 12 months. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is 165.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.