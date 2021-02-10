NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Is Up 8.08% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) is 8.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.40 and a high of $189.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVCR stock was last observed hovering at around $183.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.07% off its average median price target of $141.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.88% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -112.53% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $187.03, the stock is 9.81% and 15.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 76.99% off its SMA200. NVCR registered 113.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $167.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.61.

The stock witnessed a 9.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.15%, and is 7.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has around 782 employees, a market worth around $18.95B and $449.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2671.86 and Fwd P/E is 405.70. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.24% and -1.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovoCure Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $141.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.40% in year-over-year returns.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Top Institutional Holders

394 institutions hold shares in NovoCure Limited (NVCR), with 15.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.82% while institutional investors hold 97.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.23M, and float is at 87.52M with Short Float at 5.98%. Institutions hold 82.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.63 million shares valued at $1.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the NVCR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.21 million shares valued at $913.55 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 8.2 million shares representing 8.05% and valued at over $912.58 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 7.98% of the shares totaling 8.12 million with a market value of $904.35 million.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at NovoCure Limited (NVCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Longsworth Todd Christopher, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Longsworth Todd Christopher sold 63,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $172.48 per share for a total of $11.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59660.0 shares.

NovoCure Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Benaim Ely (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $156.71 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29356.0 shares of the NVCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, HILLEMAN JERYL L (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $166.40 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 3,400 shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -24.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.78.