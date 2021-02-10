Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

94 institutions hold shares in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX), with 3.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.41% while institutional investors hold 90.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.38M, and float is at 18.86M with Short Float at 9.64%. Institutions hold 82.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Svennilson Peter with over 6.76 million shares valued at $235.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.39% of the NRIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP III, LLC with 5.42 million shares valued at $189.3 million to account for 13.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.37 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $117.6 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 6.67% of the shares totaling 2.59 million with a market value of $90.54 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) is 18.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.21 and a high of $52.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRIX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.68% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.95% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.82, the stock is -5.97% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 22.90% off its SMA200. NRIX registered a gain of 118.83% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.40.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.40%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.57% over the week and 11.31% over the month.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $13.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 155.23% and -25.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.00%).

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $3.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.20% this year.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.