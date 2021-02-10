Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSI) is 9.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCSI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $8.49, the stock is 8.12% and 9.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.17% at the moment leaves the stock 25.19% off its SMA200. OCSI registered 1.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.02.

The stock witnessed a 8.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.04%, and is 6.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 37.73. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.36% and -0.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) Analyst Forecasts

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $8.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI), with 6.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.97% while institutional investors hold 48.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.47M, and float is at 22.70M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 37.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lindbrook Capital, LLC with over 1.42 million shares valued at $11.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.11% of the OCSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 1.41 million shares valued at $9.19 million to account for 16.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Management Group, Inc. which holds 1.19 million shares representing 14.26% and valued at over $9.18 million, while Relative Value Partners Group, LLC holds 7.61% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $4.12 million.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $3120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.01 million shares.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that TANNENBAUM LEONARD M (10% Owner) sold a total of 11,804 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $7.79 per share for $91919.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.01 million shares of the OCSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M (10% Owner) disposed off 206 shares at an average price of $7.85 for $1617.0. The insider now directly holds 5,068,229 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI).