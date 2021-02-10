Old National Bancorp (ONB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

317 institutions hold shares in Old National Bancorp (ONB), with 2.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 71.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.77M, and float is at 162.75M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 70.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 24.27 million shares valued at $401.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.68% of the ONB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.08 million shares valued at $214.55 million to account for 10.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 12.26 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $153.96 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 6.22 million with a market value of $78.16 million.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is 8.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.19 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONB stock was last observed hovering at around $17.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.19% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.11% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.02, the stock is 2.09% and 6.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 22.68% off its SMA200. ONB registered -0.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.13.

The stock witnessed a 2.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.90%, and is 4.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has around 2709 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $663.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.19 and Fwd P/E is 13.03. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.04% and -2.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old National Bancorp (ONB) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $212.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Old National Bancorp (ONB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ryan James C III, the company’s CHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that Ryan James C III bought 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $12.91 per share for a total of $49058.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6800.0 shares.

Old National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Hermann Daniel S (Director) bought a total of 20,170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $13.63 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20170.0 shares of the ONB stock.

Old National Bancorp (ONB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -4.38% down over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 20.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.28.