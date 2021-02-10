Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

484 institutions hold shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), with 8.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.22% while institutional investors hold 125.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.39M, and float is at 56.77M with Short Float at 21.48%. Institutions hold 108.75% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.49 million shares valued at $612.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.45% of the OLLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.25 million shares valued at $545.8 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.88 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $399.1 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.31% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $417.72 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is 13.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.83 and a high of $123.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLLI stock was last observed hovering at around $92.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.54% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -32.79% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.95, the stock is -2.50% and 5.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 2.20% off its SMA200. OLLI registered 89.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.20.

The stock witnessed a 1.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.92%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $6.13B and $1.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.78 and Fwd P/E is 33.04. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.41% and -24.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $487.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McLain Kevin, the company’s SVP, Merchandising. SEC filings show that McLain Kevin sold 6,964 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $117.96 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3677.0 shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Osborne Scott (VP, Store Operations) sold a total of 3,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51.0 shares of the OLLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, SWYGERT JOHN W (President, CEO) disposed off 154 shares at an average price of $93.31 for $14370.0. The insider now directly holds 25,156 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 19.86% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.21.