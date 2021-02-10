Omeros Corporation (OMER) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) is 50.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $25.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMER stock was last observed hovering at around $21.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.59% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -19.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.56, the stock is 11.56% and 32.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 54.62% off its SMA200. OMER registered 69.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.43.

The stock witnessed a 34.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.51%, and is 2.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) has around 258 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $96.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.65% and -15.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-121.90%).

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omeros Corporation (OMER) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omeros Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $14.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.40% in year-over-year returns.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in Omeros Corporation (OMER), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.41% while institutional investors hold 60.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.23M, and float is at 53.76M with Short Float at 22.99%. Institutions hold 57.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.38 million shares valued at $76.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the OMER Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 5.0 million shares valued at $50.52 million to account for 8.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ingalls & Snyder which holds 4.37 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $62.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $31.08 million.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Omeros Corporation (OMER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBSEN MICHAEL A, the company’s VP FINANCE AND CAO. SEC filings show that JACOBSEN MICHAEL A sold 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $19.95 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Omeros Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Cable Thomas J. (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $16.97 per share for $84850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35067.0 shares of the OMER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Cable Thomas J. (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.40 for $71999.0. The insider now directly holds 35,067 shares of Omeros Corporation (OMER).

Omeros Corporation (OMER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.49% up over the past 12 months. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is 45.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.57% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.67.