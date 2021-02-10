Opthea Limited (OPT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ: OPT) is -1.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.22 and a high of $17.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $31.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.75% off the consensus price target high of $209.45 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is -7.02% and -8.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 70436.0 and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 10.81% off its SMA200. OPT registered a gain of 154.63% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.46.

The stock witnessed a -9.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.06%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.63% and -38.40% from its 52-week high.

Opthea Limited (OPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opthea Limited (OPT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opthea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Opthea Limited (OPT) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Opthea Limited (OPT), with institutional investors hold 7.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.21M, and float is at 20.49M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 7.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 1.45 million shares valued at $16.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.70% of the OPT Shares outstanding.