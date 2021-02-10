Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) Volatility At 6.44%, Should You Add A Position?

22 institutions hold shares in Optical Cable Corporation (OCC), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.06% while institutional investors hold 21.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.35M, and float is at 4.82M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 13.93% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.43 million shares valued at $1.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.73% of the OCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.51 million to account for 2.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 1.67% and valued at over $0.39 million, while Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management, LLC holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.38 million.

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is 43.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $4.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is 11.88% and 23.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80345.0 and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 39.36% off its SMA200. OCC registered 14.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2000 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8750.

The stock witnessed a 9.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.24%, and is 14.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 11.23% over the month.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) has around 367 employees, a market worth around $28.91M and $55.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.80% and -16.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Optical Cable Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 31.77% up over the past 12 months. RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) is -2.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 67.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9740.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.