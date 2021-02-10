ORLY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Now

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is 0.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $251.51 and a high of $496.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORLY stock was last observed hovering at around $452.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $540.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.08% off the consensus price target high of $597.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 1.46% higher than the price target low of $460.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $453.27, the stock is -0.66% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 2.11% off its SMA200. ORLY registered 15.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $457.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $457.70.

The stock witnessed a -5.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.06%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has around 53159 employees, a market worth around $33.10B and $11.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.24 and Fwd P/E is 19.43. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.22% and -8.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.50%).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.13 with sales reaching $2.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.10% in year-over-year returns.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Top Institutional Holders

1,199 institutions hold shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 87.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.92M, and float is at 71.22M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 85.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.74 million shares valued at $2.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.92% of the ORLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.3 million shares valued at $2.4 billion to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.81 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $1.76 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 3.28 million with a market value of $1.51 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OREILLY DAVID E, the company’s CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. SEC filings show that OREILLY DAVID E sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $450.56 per share for a total of $9.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $452.34 per share for $90468.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2152.0 shares of the ORLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, ANDREWS JONATHAN WYATT (SVP OF HR & TRAINING) disposed off 3,125 shares at an average price of $461.29 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 544 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is trading 22.95% up over the past 12 months. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is 8.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.32.