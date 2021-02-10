Overview of Three Hot Stocks: CarGurus Inc. (CARG), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Urban Edge Properties (UE)

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) shares are 11.79% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.73% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 4.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 10.57% and 9.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the CARG stock as a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on December 04, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CARG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.73. The forecasts give the CarGurus Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 10.68% or -42.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 68.20% in the current quarter to $0.27, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.02, down -6.80% from $0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 512 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 2,027,345 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,079,259. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 107,083 and 334,977 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zales Samuel, a COO, and President of the company sold 8,000 shares worth $0.26 million at $32.66 per share on Jan 11. The CFO and Treasurer had earlier sold another 219 CARG shares valued at $7440.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $33.97 per share. Caputo Thomas Michael (Chief Product Officer) sold 13,289 shares at $32.02 per share on Jan 05 for a total of $0.43 million while Patton Kathleen Bender, (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 5,490 shares on Dec 15 for $0.17 million with each share fetching $31.13.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) was traded at $2.45 at the last check on Wednesday, with a gain of 11.36%. The company’s market cap reached $196,830,491 and has 89,468,405 outstanding shares. During the recent trade, its share price fluctuated between $2.19-2.45.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol was completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE), on the other hand, is trading around $15.37 with a market cap of $1.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.42 and spell out a less modest performance – a -6.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Urban Edge Properties (UE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.28 million. This represented 99.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $75.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $74.83 million, significantly lower than the $115.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$35.57 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Urban Edge Properties over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 time and accounting for 910 shares. Insider sales totaled 248,936 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transaction. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.82M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.70% with a share float percentage of 109.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Edge Properties having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.59 million shares worth more than $151.5 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.01 million and represent 13.11% of shares outstanding.